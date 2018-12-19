Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed Lhc Group (LHCG) Stake By $1.42 Million; 3 Analysts Covering Brunswick (BC)

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 4 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. See Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) latest ratings:

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) stake by 87.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 13,826 shares as Lhc Group Inc (LHCG)’s stock rose 5.86%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 2,000 shares with $206,000 value, down from 15,826 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc now has $2.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 124,298 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.83% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $16.38 million activity. $7.13 million worth of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was sold by Myers Keith G on Monday, November 5. Shares for $551,457 were sold by Reibel Jeff. 4,792 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares with value of $489,215 were sold by WILBURN TYREE G. Another trade for 2,756 shares valued at $273,730 was sold by Stelly Donald Dwayne.

Among 5 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LHC Group had 5 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. Craig Hallum downgraded LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) rating on Friday, October 26. Craig Hallum has “Hold” rating and $92 target.

Globeflex Capital LP increased Bg Staffing Ord stake by 21,300 shares to 26,000 valued at $707,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) stake by 28,978 shares and now owns 39,298 shares. Costamare Ord (NYSE:CMRE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.85, from 2.74 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 22 investors sold LHCG shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.54 million shares or 0.11% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 40,483 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 2,692 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 305,066 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And owns 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 1,984 shares. Schwab Charles Inc invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Sivik Health Ltd Liability reported 35,000 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust invested in 0% or 172 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc holds 13,223 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 1.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 4,760 shares. 17,646 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 6,934 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 18,286 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks stated it has 24,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 66.13% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.62 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $32.32 million for 22.86 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.42% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 564,600 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 13.48% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 39 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $507,502 activity. $702,597 worth of stock was bought by FERNANDEZ MANUEL A on Friday, November 30. STAYER RALPH C also bought $169,525 worth of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Thursday, December 6. 5,446 shares were sold by Pfeifer John C, worth $364,620 on Friday, September 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Brunswick Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 78.08 million shares or 1.49% less from 79.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Whittier Trust stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 260,000 are held by Polar Asset Mngmt. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 3,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability invested in 0% or 303 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 17,620 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.48% or 242,945 shares. Buckingham Management Inc holds 0.21% or 31,275 shares. King Luther Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 20,135 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 531,992 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 16,141 shares. Sg Capital Management owns 276,146 shares for 4.54% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Corporation names Brenna Priesser, President â€“ Business Acceleration – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick joint venture completes investment in Sea Machines Robotics – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brunswick Corporation: This 6.625% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hizer Named President â€“ Crestliner Boats NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Corporation Elects Lauren Patricia Flaherty to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.