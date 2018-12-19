Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 10.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 7,416 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 66,547 shares with $15.63M value, down from 73,963 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $88.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $200.91. About 1.91 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

Image Sensing Systems Inc (ISNS) investors sentiment increased to 6 in Q3 2018. It’s up 4.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 6 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 1 sold and reduced their equity positions in Image Sensing Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.61 million shares, up from 766,384 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Image Sensing Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 14. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 14 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, October 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. Citigroup downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caxton Assoc LP reported 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Amalgamated State Bank reported 66,180 shares. Wealthfront holds 22,467 shares. Moreover, Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability has 2.72% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fred Alger Management Inc reported 125 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). L S Advsrs holds 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,571 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.51% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 390,568 shares. Omers Administration has 48,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jacobson And Schmitt holds 3.92% or 26,716 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hl Fincl Services Ltd reported 105,736 shares stake. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.03% or 1,510 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 1.06 million shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 14,523 shares to 155,574 valued at $12.45 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 25,552 shares and now owns 375,481 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. $699,420 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Tuesday, September 4. GALANTI RICHARD A had sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940 on Tuesday, October 30. The insider LAZARUS FRANZ E sold 23,000 shares worth $5.22 million. Shares for $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03M worth of stock or 22,500 shares. 6,600 shares valued at $1.49M were sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. Murphy James P. sold 15,000 shares worth $3.29M.

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 206,829 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 26,801 shares.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 4,895 shares traded. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 69.38% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ISNS News: 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese Hired as VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese hired as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q EPS 0c; 22/04/2018 DJ Image Sensing Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISNS); 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q Rev $3.01M; 14/05/2018 – IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.27 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.