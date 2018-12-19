Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by 68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $169,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 350,207 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 60.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 33,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.02 million, up from 55,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 197,394 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has risen 15.76% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $204.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 22,508 shares to 22,608 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Psb Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PSBH) by 33,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A.

Among 20 analysts covering Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Tempur Sealy International Inc had 58 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Monday, January 30 to “Neutral”. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 13. On Monday, January 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by Raymond James. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 17 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. As per Monday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Sell”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of TPX in report on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TPX’s profit will be $51.77 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold TPX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 61.93 million shares or 1.83% less from 63.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 7,485 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8,605 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 50,443 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,310 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.08 million shares. Gmt Cap Corp reported 36,400 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 39,479 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 5,676 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 71,330 shares stake. Moreover, Armistice Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 100,000 shares. Par Cap Management reported 2.05 million shares stake.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) and HEXO Corp. (TSX:HEXO) Could Take Off Once Cannabis-Infused Beverages Hit Store Shelves – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 23, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy International Inc Looks Like a Steal at $40 – Investorplace.com” published on April 23, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “How Tech is Transforming the Cannabis Sector – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bullish KeyBanc Sees Opportunity For Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) In A Mattress Firm Bankruptcy – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Even After 30% Drop, Tempur Sealy Has More Downside (NYSE:TPX) – Benzinga” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Starts Globus Medical (GMED) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical acquires Nemaris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.77 million shares or 1.87% more from 59.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,916 shares. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,356 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 17,536 shares. Da Davidson And Co owns 3,653 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 29,114 shares. Marathon Asset Llp has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Natixis has 0.02% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). First Light Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 103,908 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 36 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 41,450 shares. Broadview reported 1.23% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 8,194 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 7,009 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Among 17 analysts covering Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Globus Medical Inc had 58 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by UBS. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of GMED in report on Tuesday, January 2 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 4. Morgan Stanley maintained Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) on Thursday, February 22 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 9 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Needham. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of GMED in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, September 26, the company rating was initiated by Needham.