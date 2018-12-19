Bp Plc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 26.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 52,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.51M, down from 196,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 67.76M shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 32.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 13,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,048 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.57M, up from 42,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees `Extraordinary Time’ for Dealmaking; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2019 GAS PRICE F/C 22% TO $5.50/MMBTU; 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets Under Supervision $1.5 Trillion at 1Q End; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $258 target. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. On Wednesday, December 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $240.0 target in Monday, November 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 17. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&R Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 200 shares. Webster Bancshares N A accumulated 291 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisers Llc invested in 84,705 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nine Masts Ltd has 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,242 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Nj reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 24,306 shares. Bokf Na reported 31,178 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 7,275 shares. Nottingham accumulated 1,074 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 62,795 were reported by Howard Cap Management. Moreover, 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 300 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 317 shares. Thematic Limited Liability stated it has 3.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda Shs (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 57,211 shares to 2,292 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Emg Mkts Smcap (DGS) by 99,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,563 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Bp Plc, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 18,000 shares to 287,000 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 51,459 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,090 shares. Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. 491,452 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund owns 21,909 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Maverick holds 115,590 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 65,029 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.38% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 117,100 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 368,876 shares. 490,100 were reported by Soros Fund Management Limited Liability. Century Cos has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 2,429 shares. Thompson Davis has 250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.44% or 1.84 million shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, September 8. On Thursday, March 31 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Needham. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Wednesday, May 24 by Standpoint Research. Nomura maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, August 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 31 by JP Morgan.

