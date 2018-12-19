Golub Group Llc increased Owens Ill Inc (OI) stake by 2.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Golub Group Llc acquired 45,849 shares as Owens Ill Inc (OI)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Golub Group Llc holds 2.19 million shares with $41.23 million value, up from 2.15M last quarter. Owens Ill Inc now has $2.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 473,000 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.67, from 0.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 4 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 4 reduced and sold their holdings in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 405,301 shares, up from 403,831 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold OI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 140.29 million shares or 2.45% less from 143.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 13,010 shares. First Republic Investment accumulated 0.01% or 122,779 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,147 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 3.11 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 453,674 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 0.02% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 45,448 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 36,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 10,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership owns 79,793 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ipg Advsr Ltd holds 245,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc, a California-based fund reported 54,148 shares.

Golub Group Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 13,382 shares to 278,137 valued at $41.75M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 4,352 shares and now owns 381,811 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Owens-Illinois had 9 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 27. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rating on Thursday, November 15. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $20 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Brave Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund for 11,500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 182,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Kinetics Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 46,832 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,700 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 1,403 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) has declined 8.52% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500.

