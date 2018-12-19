Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Google Inc Cl A (GOOGL) by 20000% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,005 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21 million, up from 5 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Google Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $24.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1067.44. About 1.02 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has risen 0.82% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.82% the S&P500.

American Research & Management increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 56.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, up from 4,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 586,006 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $201.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 92,910 shares to 369,090 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).

More notable recent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Apple, Google, Netflix and Amazon – Nasdaq" on November 19, 2018

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. 14,462 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by STERNLICHT BARRY S. Shares for $4.30 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio. Another trade for 13,297 shares valued at $2.03 million was sold by TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS. $2.14M worth of stock was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, November 14. $233,869 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Hockaday Irvine O Jr. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $783,841 worth of stock.

More news for The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: "Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha" on November 26, 2018.

