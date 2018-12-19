Granahan Investment Management Raised Its Weight Watchers (WTW) Holding; Tecogen (TGEN) Sentiment Is 3

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Weight Watchers (WTW) stake by 13.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 48,393 shares as Weight Watchers (WTW)’s stock declined 29.32%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 399,354 shares with $28.75 million value, up from 350,961 last quarter. Weight Watchers now has $2.84B valuation. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 2.49 million shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has risen 4.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers; 30/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Takes on Blue Apron With Meal Kits; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Weight Watchers; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits; 22/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N – SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $69.00 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $388.7M

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) investors sentiment decreased to 3 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.50, from 4.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 6 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 2 decreased and sold their positions in Tecogen Inc. The funds in our database now have: 3.19 million shares, down from 6.35 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Tecogen Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.01 per share. TGEN’s profit will be $496,391 for 42.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tecogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $83.89 million. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. for 575,225 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc owns 660,582 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 0.26% invested in the company for 321,078 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 450,000 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $469.96 million activity. KELLY DENIS F also bought $286,370 worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) shares. Fajgenbaum Jonas had sold 10,000 shares worth $751,637. Shares for $350,707 were bought by GROSSMAN MINDY F. Pollier-Bousquet Corinne also sold $1.46 million worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) shares. Hotchkin Nicholas P sold $9.95 million worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) on Thursday, August 30. 23,476 shares were sold by COLOSI MICHAEL F, worth $1.77 million on Thursday, August 30. $456.00M worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) was sold by Westend S.A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold WTW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 58.98 million shares or 1.42% less from 59.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 10,391 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) or 45,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 8,700 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.16% or 122,577 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Lc holds 4,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.11% or 9,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 1,944 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Art Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Sg Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 99,179 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 63,787 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

