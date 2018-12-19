Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Kkr Private Equity Inv Lp R (KKR) stake by 7.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 11,735 shares as Kkr Private Equity Inv Lp R (KKR)’s stock declined 19.89%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 161,270 shares with $4.40M value, up from 149,535 last quarter. Kkr Private Equity Inv Lp R now has $16.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 1.37M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 7.38% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 04/04/2018 – Gibson Brands: Talks Concluded as Hldrs and KKR Credit ‘Significantly Divergent’ in Views; 29/05/2018 – KKR to Buy BMC Software From Private-Equity Led Group; 22/03/2018 – KKR-backed Emerald Media Acquires Significant Minority Stake in Global Sports Commerce; 09/05/2018 – KKR & Co. looks to take advantage of new buyout rules; 08/03/2018 – KKR Releases “Diverging Paths” by Henry H. McVey; 18/05/2018 – In 2010, Triton and KKR Acquired Mehiläinen as Joint Investors on a 50-50 Basis; 04/04/2018 – GIBSON BRANDS SAYS NEGOTIATIONS CONCLUDED ON MARCH 28 AS SHAREHOLDERS & KKR WERE “SIGNIFICANTLY DIVERGENT” REGARDING CONSIDERATION FOR PARTIES INVOLVED; 22/03/2018 – EMERALD MEDIA – HAS ACQUIRED A SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN GLOBAL SPORTS COMMERCE; 25/04/2018 – KKR Finds Insurance Industry Embracing a ‘New World Order’

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) had an increase of 1.21% in short interest. LYV’s SI was 10.57 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.21% from 10.44 million shares previously. With 1.47M avg volume, 7 days are for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV)’s short sellers to cover LYV’s short positions. The SI to Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s float is 7.73%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 904,509 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster

Among 6 analysts covering KKR \u0026 Co (NYSE:KKR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KKR \u0026 Co had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 14. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 10. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 31. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $27 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.48, from 0.52 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 164 investors sold KKR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 96.15% less from 212.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Essex Fincl Serv has 23,322 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.31% stake. Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 800 shares. Davis Lc invested in 2.50 million shares or 6.25% of the stock. First City Mgmt Inc invested in 7,645 shares. Beck Management Lc owns 175,954 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0.01% or 418 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt stated it has 161,270 shares. 211,215 are owned by Covey Capital Ltd Liability Company. Private Advisors Inc owns 61,720 shares. Foster And Motley owns 0.05% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 11,964 shares. Pinnacle Limited has invested 0% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Moreover, Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Lc has 8.58% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 438,238 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp reported 4.49 million shares stake. Nfc Invs Llc owns 9,800 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 4,608 shares to 86,720 valued at $21.17M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 133,802 shares and now owns 89,742 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Altice and KKR Announce the Creation of Hivory – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KKR invests $75M in fintech banker Cross River Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “KKR & Co. (KKR) Presents at 2018 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare: Questioning The Reality Behind A Possible Private Equity Deal With KKR – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Sun Capital, Regal, Euromoney, TheStreet, KKR – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 5 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 24 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Macquarie Research. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 126,602 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 47,654 were reported by Gluskin Sheff & Associates Incorporated. Penn Capital Mgmt Company Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 25,361 shares. Barclays Plc holds 121,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 362,873 shares. Barr E S & Company stated it has 0.57% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 208,085 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 708,733 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Lc owns 190,000 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 167,794 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 117,398 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 755,361 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Live Nation names new president of Tampa/Orlando concerts – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on December 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Live Nation Offers Fans Unlimited Access To Outdoor Summer Concerts – PRNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Live Nation’s music plans irks Chicago indy music venues – Chicago Business Journal” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dane Cook Returns To The Stage With The Tell It Like It Is Tour Kicking Off In 2019 – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Latin Powerhouses Wisin & Yandel Announce US ‘Como Antes Tour 2019’ – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.