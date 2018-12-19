Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) had an increase of 2.9% in short interest. LNC’s SI was 2.74 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.9% from 2.66M shares previously. With 2.03 million avg volume, 1 days are for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s short sellers to cover LNC’s short positions. The SI to Lincoln National Corporation’s float is 1.27%. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 885,561 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.30 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 5.71 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Among 9 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lincoln National had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by UBS. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $78 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 9 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $74 target in Tuesday, November 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Schroder Invest Management Gru invested 0.14% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,854 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 367,693 shares. Counselors Inc has 3,854 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 1.19M shares. Bridgewater Associate L P reported 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 273,500 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.1% or 306,724 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 6,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 280,008 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 457,736 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Sit Invest Assoc stated it has 421,432 shares. Savant Ltd has invested 0.07% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,821 activity. Ohl Jamie also sold $124,821 worth of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) shares.

