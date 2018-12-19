Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 6,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 231,238 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.94 million, down from 238,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 9.77 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 28.25 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech companies to be forced to give police overseas data under EU proposal; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg apologises amid EU grilling; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 30/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook after reportedly clashing with other leaders; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ANNOUNCES `M’ IN MESSENGER TO TRANSLATE IN MARKETPLACE; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall: Deals to Integrate Output of 3 Norwegian Wind Projects Into Grid That Powers Facebook’s Data Centres in Denmark and Sweden; 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57B for 9.69 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $965.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 922 shares to 4,322 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. 12 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $557 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. 2,213 shares valued at $116,028 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Wednesday, July 25. $245,993 worth of stock was bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, December 6.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 114,195 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Co. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Community Comml Bank Na has 152,863 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 187,195 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 62,497 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 363,225 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested in 0.46% or 31,367 shares. New Jersey-based Honeywell has invested 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beacon, Texas-based fund reported 175,808 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd accumulated 0.54% or 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,107 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 74,609 shares. 17,830 are held by First Fincl In. Lord Abbett Co Llc reported 4.76M shares stake.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Australia-based Magellan Asset Ltd has invested 8.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Liability Company holds 40,276 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 687,417 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Indiana Trust Invest Management owns 11,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.99% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 141,100 shares. 36,300 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corp. Mai Capital Mngmt has 42,309 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 1.41% or 12,500 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,105 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 1.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blair William & Il accumulated 532,234 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Shares for $149,385 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, June 27. $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $495,309. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19M worth of stock. 3,125 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $509,438. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) by 300,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $50.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,300 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).