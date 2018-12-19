Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 23.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 8,100 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 10,600 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $358.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 15.68 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says

LEEP INC (OTCMKTS:LPPI) had an increase of 12350% in short interest. LPPI’s SI was 49,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 12350% from 400 shares previously. The stock increased 60.00% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0024. About 305,000 shares traded. LEEP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPPI) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LEEP, Inc. manufactures and sells building materials. The company has market cap of $419,064. The firm offers LeepCore, a structural insulated panel, used to construct freestanding walls, floors, and roofs of residential and commercial buildings. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in the construction of single-family homes, low and mid-rise buildings, academic and commercial construction, military and remote sites, and emergency and portable housing construction.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 5. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 24. JP Morgan maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $215 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, October 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $215 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by UBS. Argus Research maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Buy” rating.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) stake by 115,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $47.94 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) stake by 188,800 shares and now owns 225,000 shares. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) was raised too.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 24.73 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.