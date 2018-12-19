Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 38.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $659,000, down from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 407,477 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 49.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 55,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,423 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.74M, up from 113,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 1.85M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award

Among 26 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by Bernstein. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $44 target in Tuesday, December 11 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 24 by Wedbush. Goldman Sachs upgraded Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Monday, January 11 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer downgraded Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Perform” rating.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $614,440 activity. Subramaniam Shivan S. bought 3,000 shares worth $105,960.

More important recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Edward J. Kelly III to Board of Directors; Art Ryan to Retire from Board in April 2019 – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Michael Ruttledge Joining Citizens Financial Group as Chief Information Officer – Business Wire”, Bizjournals.com published: “Citizens Bank closes branch in Comcast Center – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Names Edward J. Kelly III to Board; Announces Retirement of Art Ryan in April 2019 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 5.25M shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Intact Investment Mngmt reported 66,600 shares stake. 3.78M are owned by Carlson Lp. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 0.01% or 86,688 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce owns 2,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital LP accumulated 0.08% or 163,498 shares. Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 103,309 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated holds 7,791 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca, a California-based fund reported 32,613 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Schroder Inv Group reported 0.15% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested in 0% or 146 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,222 shares to 8,578 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 12,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,483 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Call) (QQQ) by 170,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $37.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Among 13 analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had 43 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 21. Morgan Stanley initiated New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) rating on Friday, August 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. Jefferies maintained New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) on Wednesday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 14 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, April 14, the company rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 21 by TH Capital. The rating was initiated by Brean Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, July 21. Nomura maintained New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11200 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -104.67% negative EPS growth.

More news for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Liberty Global, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Platinum Group Metals, Asure Software, Oragenics, and MGE Energy Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “New Oriental Education & Technology +3% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 24, 2018 is yet another important article.