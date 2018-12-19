Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 39.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,755 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.40 million, up from 95,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 3.39 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 34.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 917,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $105.42M, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 1 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 13 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 1 by National Bank Canada. As per Wednesday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) rating on Friday, August 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $61 target. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by IBC on Friday, August 26 to “Sector Performer”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, May 3. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 28 by Scotia Capital.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Keys to Successful Dividend Investing – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Fund in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TD Bank in pact to pay C$622M under Air Canada loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) for Your RRSP? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Ranking the Top 3 Canadian Banks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foster & Motley invested in 2,825 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.1% or 929,868 shares. Moreover, Fundx Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.67% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,000 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.29% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 259,690 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). California-based Ashfield Prtn Lc has invested 1.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore has 85,190 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability invested 1.84% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Suffolk Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Moneta Gru Advisors Ltd has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bokf Na invested in 38,853 shares or 0.15% of the stock. American Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.4% or 20,229 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 4,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 14 report. Citigroup maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Wednesday, July 26. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. On Monday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial to “Buy”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, September 25. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 19. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 2 by Argus Research.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. Johnson Denise C also sold $5.40 million worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Sees 20% Upside In Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy If the Trade War Remains Paused – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Fed Meeting Starts With Market Off To Worst December Start in 38 Years – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.