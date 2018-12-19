Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 199.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 2,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,321 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, up from 1,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.16% or $22.5 during the last trading session, reaching $162.51. About 15.26 million shares traded or 684.32% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 4,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,163 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18M, down from 43,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 10.77 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $613.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Etfsector Spdr (XLE) by 27,292 shares to 10,225 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc New (NYSE:IT) by 68,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,120 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of FDX in report on Monday, December 10 to “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $290 target. Credit Suisse maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 21 by Stephens. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 4 by Barclays Capital. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 21 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, December 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 30 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – FedEx Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walgreens launches next-day prescription delivery service – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FedEx (FDX) Call put ratio is 1 call to 1.2 puts with a focus on December 167.50, 170 and 160 puts – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Biogen, FedEx, Intel, Micron, Roku, Shake Shack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. Griffith Susan Patricia bought $225,156 worth of stock.

Atlas Browninc, which manages about $325.81 million and $162.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,033 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 6. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, October 26, the company rating was upgraded by CLSA. Bank of America upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, December 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of manufacturing firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G executive to become Avon CFO – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

