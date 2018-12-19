Great West Life Assurance Company Raised Its Yy (YY) Stake; 8 Analysts Are Bullish AT&T Inc. (T) Last Week

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 19.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 5,527 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 10.88%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 34,598 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 29,071 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $3.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 388,269 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, December 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 21. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial to “Buy”. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 30. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. See AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Upgrade

03/12/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34 New Target: $36 Upgrade

03/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $38 Upgrade

26/11/2018 Broker: Moffett Nathanson Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38 New Target: $35 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Tigress Financial Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/09/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $38 Upgrade

04/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $40 New Target: $31 Maintain

22/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $40 Downgrade

30/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 Upgrade

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “General Mills (GIS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Malaysia Nov inflation rate at 0.2 pct y/y, below forecast – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Red Hat (RHT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jabil (JBL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “January 2019 Options Now Available For YY – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 39,430 shares to 485,353 valued at $13.83M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) stake by 1.13 million shares and now owns 1.83M shares. Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. YY had 3 analyst reports since November 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of YY in report on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 6 by Goldman Sachs.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $219.91 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 5.87 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Just Relax – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Lightning Hasn’t Struck Twice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc invested in 147,689 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Sequent Asset Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,040 shares. Mariner Wealth Advisors holds 45,550 shares. Cypress Gru reported 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 57,877 were reported by Enterprise Fin Corp. Community Bancorp Of Raymore stated it has 6.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Com reported 1.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adirondack Trust has 61,557 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Tctc Hldg Ltd has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 552,940 shares. 2,931 are held by Wealthcare Mngmt. Ajo L P holds 0% or 29,134 shares in its portfolio. Benchmark Cap Advisors invested 1.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.56 million shares. Moreover, Paragon Llc has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lincoln Corp reported 96,936 shares.