Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 55.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 9,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,294 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01 million, up from 16,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $123.83. About 3.48 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 50.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 59,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,009 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66M, up from 119,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 27.89 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – Paice Reached Agreement to License All of Its Hybrid Vehicle Technology to Ford; 03/04/2018 – FORD MARCH U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES UP 3.46%, EST. 0.8%; 25/04/2018 – FORD SEES PROFITS RETURNING TO ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN 2H 18; 20/03/2018 – FORD NAMES BRIAN SCHAAF CFO OF FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Ford Motor Credit $Bmark 5Y Fxd/FRN; +150a/L Equiv; 28/03/2018 – Ford’s Farley on SUVs, China, Autonomous Cars, Tariffs (Video); 03/04/2018 – Ford SUVs Hit Record Sales Month – Retail Up; F-Series Posts Best Results Since 2000; All-New Expedition Retail Up 46 Percent; 24/04/2018 – FORD’S LINCOLN TO LAUNCH CHINA-BUILT SUV IN CHINA NEXT YEAR; 10/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford draws 200 to pre-election campaign rally in Thunder Bay

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,189 are owned by Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 873,913 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 16,446 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings Lc has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Liberty Cap Mngmt stated it has 18,518 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 402,555 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, Oklahoma-based fund reported 416,600 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 386,367 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,250 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Putnam Ltd stated it has 3.48M shares. Sol Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 123,787 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. Armstrong Steven R. also sold $124,053 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, September 24.

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. F&M Bank had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 27 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, September 20 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 30. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 22 by Berenberg. Jefferies maintained the shares of F in report on Monday, October 30 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, August 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, January 19. On Friday, March 24 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arosa Management LP has invested 1.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). M Securities reported 2,871 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7.57M shares. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 59,350 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 204,283 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt invested in 1.07% or 9,569 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 377,701 shares. Dana Investment Inc holds 151,439 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 1.30M are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Homrich Berg has 3,883 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,458 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. Van Eck Associates holds 26,468 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 14,760 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $538.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,186 shares to 157,461 shares, valued at $18.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,760 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Tigress Financial maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, January 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, September 18 by Tigress Financial. On Friday, January 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130.0 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, May 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, December 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by S&P Research on Friday, October 23 to “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 5.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. Johnson Denise C had sold 35,051 shares worth $5.40 million on Monday, October 1.