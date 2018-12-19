Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 2 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) rating on Tuesday, July 17. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $10 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 27. See First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) latest ratings:

27/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

17/07/2018 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $11.5 New Target: $10 Maintain

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased South State Corp (SSB) stake by 18.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 3,961 shares as South State Corp (SSB)’s stock declined 19.17%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 17,228 shares with $1.41 million value, down from 21,189 last quarter. South State Corp now has $2.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 97,602 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 25.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Now Seeing Red With SSB At New 52-Week Low – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “South State is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Postandcourier.com published: “South Carolina bank chief rings opening bell at Nasdaq – Charleston Post Courier” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “South State Corporation to Host Investor Day in New York City – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. to Acquire First Beeville Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiary, the First National Bank of Beeville – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. SSB’s profit will be $48.79 million for 11.16 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.75% EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 15,535 shares to 66,273 valued at $6.22M in 2018Q3. It also upped Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) stake by 21,240 shares and now owns 134,818 shares. Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

More notable recent First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis acquires Tear Film Innovations – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How the Worldâ€™s Largest Silver-Producing Country Sent First Majestic Silver Shares Tumbling 17.2% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “SAP AG (NYSE:SAP) – SAP Unveils New Predictive Fleet Maintenance Software – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Curious Rush To Combine German Banks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SAP AG (NYSE:SAP) – Slync CEO Joins SAP.iO Leadership to Discuss Corporate Innovation, Startup Engagement in Tokyo – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the Plomosas Silver Project situated in Sinaloa State; La Luz Silver Project located in San Luis Potosi State; Jalisco group of Properties situated in various mining districts in Jalisco, Mexico; Ermitano Silver Project; and La Joya Silver Project in the city of Durango, Mexico.