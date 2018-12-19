Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 3.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 1,798 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 54,023 shares with $14.37M value, up from 52,225 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $242.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $251.98. About 2.27 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) stake by 50.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 765,512 shares as Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 746,720 shares with $9.10M value, down from 1.51M last quarter. Retail Pptys Amer Inc now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 937,732 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 0.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel reported 1,485 shares. Legacy Prtnrs invested in 1.26% or 10,285 shares. De Burlo Group Inc reported 1.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bankshares Of America De reported 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1.14% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.96% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Family Firm holds 0.08% or 858 shares. Family Management Corporation stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Naples Global Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Signature Estate Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 87,733 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,171 shares. Mu Ltd has invested 4.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Business Ser Inc reported 3,660 shares. Glenview Bancorp Dept owns 2,821 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. On Wednesday, November 28 WILENSKY GAIL R sold $1.65 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,880 shares. On Thursday, September 13 the insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $2.65M. 26,033 shares were sold by Nelson Steven H, worth $7.05 million. 5,000 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. Shine Kenneth Irwin also sold $44,796 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. Shares for $4.07M were sold by WILSON D ELLEN on Friday, August 24.

Among 11 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 16 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 3. Argus Research maintained the shares of UNH in report on Monday, December 17 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Bank of America.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,788 shares to 81,297 valued at $13.24M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 301,426 shares and now owns 694,077 shares. Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on February, 12 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $53.74 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

