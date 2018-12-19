Grimes & Company Inc decreased Novartis Ag (NVS) stake by 21.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc sold 17,950 shares as Novartis Ag (NVS)’s stock rose 5.30%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 65,461 shares with $5.64M value, down from 83,411 last quarter. Novartis Ag now has $198.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 2.43 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Appointed to Executive Committee; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION IN THE CONTEXT OF DISCUSSIONS SURROUNDING NOVARTIS’ FORMER AGREEMENT WITH ESSENTIAL CONSULTANTS, OWNED BY MICHAEL COHEN; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DESPITE CONTINUING US PRICING PRESSURE, GLOBALLY, SANDOZ GROSS MARGIN IS IMPROVING; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Offer Completed at a Price of $218 Per Share; 11/05/2018 – FOSUN PHARMA IS SAID TO VIE FOR $2B NOVARTIS GENERICS PORTFOLIO; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 2.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 211,081 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock declined 35.52%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 7.50 million shares with $623.70M value, up from 7.29 million last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 2.98M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,664 are owned by First Manhattan. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated owns 0.19% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 31,652 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 1.88 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies reported 0.98% stake. Winslow Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.46% or 22.25 million shares. Invest Counsel reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Us State Bank De stated it has 90,116 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrow invested in 0.34% or 19,547 shares. Ledyard Bancorp invested in 0% or 492 shares. Freshford Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 551,433 shares for 7.35% of their portfolio. 702 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Management. The New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 428,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,555 were accumulated by Bremer Trust National Association.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 347,306 shares to 647,981 valued at $128.18 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced S&P Global Inc stake by 114,156 shares and now owns 3.17 million shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity. On Thursday, August 16 the insider ZACCONI RICCARDO sold $1.36M.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $79 target in Monday, August 6 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, December 6 by JP Morgan.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 94,886 shares to 98,118 valued at $7.57M in 2018Q3. It also upped Novo Nordisk A/S (Adr) (NYSE:NVO) stake by 8,120 shares and now owns 204,681 shares. Vaneck Vectors High (HYD) was raised too.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 9.17% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.2 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.34 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

