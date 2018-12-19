Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 8.53M shares traded or 24.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn

Gruss Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 110% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.63M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.23. About 4.20M shares traded or 19.55% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,893 shares to 86,675 shares, valued at $19.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Amazon.com Stock Fell Monday – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2018: LAIX,SALM,AMZN – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Is Hiding A Big Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WSJ: Amazon Pay coming to stores? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Biggest Move This Year: Taking Aim at Healthcare – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. $8.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 29. WILKE JEFFREY A had sold 1,230 shares worth $1.85 million. 2,030 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.21M. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of stock or 1,375 shares. Shares for $3.02M were sold by Zapolsky David. Reynolds Shelley had sold 437 shares worth $687,447.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 29, 2018 : TD, CM, DLTR, CMD, TECD, PDCO, AMWD, ANF, OCSL, EXPR, HMLP, TITN – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Reports Earnings Below A ‘Death Cross’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Expansion Plans Fuel Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RSG, ULTA, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, BBDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Gruss Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.35B and $714.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 1.07M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

