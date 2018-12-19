Guardian Capital LP Boosted Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake; Ecc International Has 2.67 Sentiment

Ecc International Corp (ECC) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.34, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 16 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 6 trimmed and sold positions in Ecc International Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.96 million shares, up from 2.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ecc International Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 169.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 3,816 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 6,071 shares with $576,000 value, up from 2,255 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $35.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 2.51 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 4.25% of its portfolio in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. for 669,370 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc owns 1.08 million shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 1.1% invested in the company for 132,973 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.27% in the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ECC’s profit will be $9.71M for 8.17 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 228,288 shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) has declined 12.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. The company has market cap of $317.41 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.04% stake. West Oak Capital accumulated 471 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hudson Bay Mngmt LP holds 0.06% or 51,531 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding stated it has 12,289 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% or 101,250 shares. Pension Serv reported 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 166,967 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 856,487 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arrow Fin has 0.43% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Manchester Cap Management Llc invested in 0% or 150 shares. Jane Street Ltd Co reported 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Wms Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 163,197 shares. Oak Associate Oh reported 106,426 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $28.22 million activity. Shares for $1.91 million were sold by Borgmann Kevin S. on Tuesday, July 24. Another trade for 242,090 shares valued at $24.05 million was made by FAIRBANK RICHARD D on Tuesday, July 24. HAY LEWIS III also sold $1.64M worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Tuesday, July 24. The insider Wassmer Michael J sold 2,276 shares worth $227,600. WARNER BRADFORD H also sold $391,394 worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, July 2.