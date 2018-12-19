Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 9.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50 million, down from 60,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 702,251 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 55.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 90,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.53% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 251,803 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42 million, up from 161,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 825,308 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 69.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.58% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M

Among 15 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Guidewire Software had 47 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 7. DA Davidson maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Thursday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 6 report. On Friday, December 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 2. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 27 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, September 7. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 2 by UBS. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, September 16.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $14.53 million activity. 5,446 shares were sold by Sherry Steven P., worth $565,422 on Tuesday, September 18. Ryu Marcus had sold 12,649 shares worth $1.11M. 136 shares were sold by Hung Priscilla, worth $13,687. 4,167 shares were sold by King James Winston, worth $431,299 on Tuesday, September 18. Another trade for 798 shares valued at $67,830 was sold by DUBOIS GUY. Another trade for 1,004 shares valued at $87,117 was sold by Polelle Michael.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $669.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,261 shares to 53,824 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Etf (IEMG) by 124,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 138,818 shares. 3,348 are owned by Brown Advisory Limited Co. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,789 shares. Linscomb Williams owns 3,109 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 43,510 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.21% stake. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sterling Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. The New York-based Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.17% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Valley National Advisers holds 11 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 25,977 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 72,378 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $31.16 million activity. $67,135 worth of stock was sold by Wong Gregory on Friday, November 16. 38,320 shares valued at $549,642 were sold by Valenti Douglas on Wednesday, September 12. 61,697 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) shares with value of $984,151 were sold by SANDS GREGORY P. On Tuesday, August 21 SHEEHAN ANDREW T sold $1.43M worth of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) or 99,607 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QuinStreet had 5 analyst reports since November 28, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of QNST in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating.