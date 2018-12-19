Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 3,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,125 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.82M, up from 221,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 47.21 million shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 13,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.97 million, up from 77,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 27.10 million shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98M was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 8,906 shares to 130,799 shares, valued at $28.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,473 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 13. Oppenheimer maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, January 11. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $120 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 15 report. On Wednesday, January 27 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, September 9 by Rosenblatt. The company was maintained on Friday, February 16 by Raymond James. Tigress Financial maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, December 4 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 3 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advsrs holds 29,150 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 205,300 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank accumulated 1.58% or 118,292 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Lp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,932 are held by Ruggie Capital Gp. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) stated it has 30,218 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated holds 47,315 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 145,068 shares. Bridgewater LP reported 8,863 shares stake. Fayerweather Charles invested 5.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kbc Gru Nv reported 1.58M shares. First reported 118,001 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc reported 67,712 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

