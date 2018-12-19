Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.42 million, down from 95,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 48.59M shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 4,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.35 million, down from 133,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.58. About 8.91M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 36,114 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 8,364 shares. Community National Bank Of Raymore invested in 3,042 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Llc invested in 2.22% or 46,436 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0.81% or 49,773 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 56,208 shares or 5.02% of its portfolio. Bridges Mgmt owns 246,915 shares. 174,851 were accumulated by Telemus Ltd Liability Company. Light Street Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 573,000 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 397,653 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc holds 4.21% or 242,240 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Fincl Bank has 3.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 270,786 shares. Smith Moore & stated it has 18,119 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsr has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proshare Limited Company owns 3.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.95 million shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $214,363 worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. On Friday, August 31 Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,000 shares. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. 2,252 shares valued at $325,541 were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 3.12M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 2,800 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp has 879 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Oh holds 13,225 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 776,900 shares. Td Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 61,873 shares. Kdi Cap Prtn Lc invested in 82,045 shares or 3.91% of the stock. Blair William And Company Il has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Illinois-based Gladius Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs owns 2.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 40,502 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 26.53 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 61,424 shares to 95,267 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).