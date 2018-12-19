Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 69.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 186,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,462 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.18M, up from 266,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 8.59 million shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $243.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,139 shares to 113,932 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTL’s profit will be $389.15M for 11.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,207 shares worth $141,160. $3.30 million worth of stock was sold by POST GLEN F III on Monday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Foster And Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 17,250 shares. 1.47M were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Century stated it has 1.30 million shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,616 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.14% stake. Scotia Cap has 10,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 53,542 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 239,498 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 420,693 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.58% or 28,496 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 2,761 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation owns 198,637 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 2.75 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. 51,200 are held by Kayne Anderson Advsr L P.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $372,990 activity.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 278,389 shares to 81,506 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 5,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,159 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).