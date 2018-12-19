Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 906 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,098 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.27 million, down from 7,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.92 during the last trading session, reaching $319.14. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 16.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.54 million, down from 490,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 5.26M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why These Top Airline Stocks Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Deltaâ€™s new A220: See inside the plane that changed aerospace – Denver Business Journal” published on November 23, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta upgrades SkyMiles program, tests basic economy for frequent flyers – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cost Creep at Southwest Airlines Will Help Its Rivals in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, Southwest board ‘Travel Tuesday’ â€” the new post-Thanksgiving sale for airlines – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on January, 10. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 28.13% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.96 per share. DAL’s profit will be $840.10 million for 10.52 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 95 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, October 5. The rating was initiated by Stephens with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 29. On Thursday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DAL in report on Friday, April 20 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of DAL in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 7 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of DAL in report on Monday, August 14 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 577,858 were reported by Dana Advsr. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Brandywine Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0.89% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Gluskin Sheff And Assocs has 1.86% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Usca Ria reported 25,627 shares. 76,048 are held by American Gru. 12,270 are owned by Baxter Bros. Horizon Invests Limited Co has 13,549 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,752 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 248,726 shares. Compton Capital Inc Ri holds 21,535 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 68,301 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 5,750 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $5.31 million activity. 12,250 shares were sold by Smith Joanne D, worth $649,250. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.29M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, July 25. EASTER WILLIAM H III sold $175,419 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, August 31. 1,793 shares were sold by Meynard Craig M, worth $97,378 on Friday, July 27. $211,460 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by Mattson George N on Monday, December 17. Shares for $1.93 million were sold by Bastian Edward H on Wednesday, August 15.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 78,000 shares to 279,000 shares, valued at $52.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 17.69 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Harbour Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,882 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Cwh Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca holds 0.49% or 3,333 shares. Fairfield Bush Com invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 1,127 shares. First United Bank & Trust invested in 768 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Private Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 2,008 shares. 45,220 were reported by Avalon Advsr Lc. Centre Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.54% or 17,850 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 101,200 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.08% stake. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.46% or 3,501 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Fincl Ser Limited Co, a Washington-based fund reported 800 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 4,545 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $1.75M were sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29.