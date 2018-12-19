Tricadia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 41.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc bought 83,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,570 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.08 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 892,614 shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Buys 1.4% Position in Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MANAGER MUST BE TERMINATED WITHOUT A TERMINATION FEE; 02/05/2018 – MIC Corrects False and Misleading Statements by Moab Capital; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat; 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers — MIC

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 37.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 32,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,708 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.60 million, down from 86,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 916,393 shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has declined 4.55% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN

Among 8 analysts covering MacQuarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MacQuarie Infrastructure had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, October 29 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 23 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) rating on Wednesday, November 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $98 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 23 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 5.

Tricadia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $116.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Deck Cap Inc by 129,600 shares to 352,258 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T State Bank reported 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). North Star Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,093 shares. Steinberg Global Asset holds 0.1% or 14,640 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 14,700 shares. Cna Fin Corporation owns 5,955 shares. Paloma Prns Com holds 27,017 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 24,981 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company reported 176,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 83,404 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 3,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 79,290 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 1.03 million shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 2.41M were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 453,051 shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 69,400 shares to 349,400 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HR’s profit will be $50.09M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Healthcare Realty Trust had 55 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The stock of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Mizuho downgraded the shares of HR in report on Monday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 23. The stock of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, December 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) on Thursday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 117.24 million shares or 3.49% more from 113.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 30 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 185,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 95,794 shares. Moreover, Prudential Finance Inc has 0% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 24,402 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt holds 2.04M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 7,577 shares. 45,925 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 15,868 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Resolution Cap Ltd accumulated 3.08M shares. Kennedy Cap invested in 0.1% or 175,249 shares.

Since November 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. $100,391 worth of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) shares were sold by Lyle Peter F SR. 3,000 shares were sold by Sullivan Bruce D, worth $93,390. $139,761 worth of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) shares were sold by Hull Robert E.