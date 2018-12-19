Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) by 84.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 249,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 545,554 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76 million, up from 295,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 85,260 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has declined 17.43% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 15,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 112,057 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.88M, up from 96,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.29M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $410.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 5,237 shares to 65,234 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,485 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $711,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kanawha Cap Management Llc stated it has 164,421 shares. 900 were reported by Optimum Investment. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Camelot Portfolios Limited Co holds 10,590 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania reported 131,401 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 2.56M shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 3,050 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 7,323 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 3,592 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Howe And Rusling accumulated 2,438 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,649 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,458 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.04% or 122,511 shares. Intact Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.22% or 86,100 shares. Hl Fin Ser Lc accumulated 49,464 shares.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $654,806 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $29,324 was made by Sullivan Michael John on Tuesday, July 31.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7,518 shares to 325,060 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,084 shares, and cut its stake in Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 47.40 million shares or 1.32% more from 46.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 4,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Bbt Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Voya Invest Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,577 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 71,527 shares. 10,920 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 0% or 30,839 shares. 43,244 are held by Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability. Paloma Communication accumulated 13,471 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 104,688 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 620,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 111,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 130,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio.