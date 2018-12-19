Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 480.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.25 million, up from 276,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 288,933 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 136.24% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C

Towle & Co increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 1.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 27,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.55 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 2.24 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 45.64% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.09M shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,317 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Among 11 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Crocs had 33 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Friday, August 14. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, January 8. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) earned “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, October 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, December 15. Piper Jaffray maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) rating on Thursday, July 13. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $700 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 20 by C.L. King. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CROX shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.87 million shares or 3.38% less from 66.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) or 195,200 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Parkside Natl Bank & reported 53 shares. Axa holds 291,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 156,167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advsr holds 1.26% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 9.02 million shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 44,325 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,590 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 255,913 shares. 4,985 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur. Merian Global Investors (Uk) owns 1.37M shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.65% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). reported 53,197 shares.

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Columbia Sportswear Up 31% in a Year: Check Out the Reasons – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “9 questions with Crocs’ CEO Andrew Rees and a look at the company’s favorite products (Photos) – Denver Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Spectrum Brands Down 58% YTD: Is a Reversal Likely in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take Two to Release Civilization VI: Gathering Storm on Feb 14 – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crocs (CROX) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. $416,620 worth of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares were sold by Hart Daniel P.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q2 Earnings Preview: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBBY, MSFT, MEI – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond – Value Or Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supervalu Inc by 749,500 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $62.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 10,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).

Among 33 analysts covering Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 0 have Buy rating, 10 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bed Bath & Beyond had 93 analyst reports since September 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 12 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, January 27 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Friday, June 23. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Sell” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Monday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Standpoint Research. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34.0 target in Thursday, August 31 report. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 23 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, April 12 to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.53, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold BBBY shares while 72 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 129.46 million shares or 2.69% more from 126.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested in 2,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Oldfield Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). United Ser Automobile Association reported 0% stake. State Street Corp holds 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 4.79M shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc owns 52,665 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 165,631 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 255,324 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 611,688 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 49,900 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $520,348 activity.