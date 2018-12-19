Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 12.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 14,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,455 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.70 million, down from 119,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 860,036 shares traded or 15.63% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 12.17% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 07/05/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Report Finds that Majority of Small Business Owners Missing Opportunities to Fund Innovation; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD FFH.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$770 FROM C$720; 21/03/2018 – BMO Harris Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%, Effective March 22; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Cpart 2018-1, Bank Of Montreal Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 09/05/2018 – TOURMALINE OIL CORP TOU.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$24 FROM C$22; 04/05/2018 – PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD PONY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – MEREO BIOPHARMA TO SELL U.S. IPO SHRS VIA COWEN, BMO, RBC CAP

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 102.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 22,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,452 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19M, up from 21,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 3.26M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE

Among 13 analysts covering Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Bank Of Montreal had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) on Thursday, May 26 to “Hold” rating. TD Securities upgraded the shares of BMO in report on Wednesday, December 2 to “Buy” rating. TD Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 4 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 26 by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, May 26 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 26. On Wednesday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. As per Wednesday, December 7, the company rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) Stock a Buy Near Its 52-Week Low? – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 11, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BMO Financial Group (BMO) Reports Q4 EPS of C$2.32 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of Montreal (BMO) CEO Darryl White on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BMO Financial Group unveils plans for its new flagship headquarters in downtown Chicago – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Stash These 3 Top Bank Stocks in Your TFSA Early Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc. (FRTSF) by 57,069 shares to 557,606 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 1.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Columbia Asset Management reported 9,400 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 47,400 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Koshinski Asset Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 34,189 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.28% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 25,566 were reported by Stadion Money Management Limited Com. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.11% or 49,770 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.15% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited owns 5,500 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 135,316 shares. Prelude Limited Liability accumulated 13,087 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.35% or 119,236 shares. 822,728 were reported by South Texas Money Management Limited. Btc Cap Mngmt Inc holds 88,348 shares. Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated holds 1.47% or 37,249 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IP-Oh My Goodness – Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “US Markets Red on Monday – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks To Buy And Hold Forever – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $487.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,112 shares to 153,328 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, April 13. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 8. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, January 20. As per Tuesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 29. The company was maintained on Friday, June 2 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, September 18. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 27 with “Hold”.