Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Western Un Co (WU) stake by 23.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 24,312 shares as Western Un Co (WU)’s stock declined 4.39%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 80,869 shares with $1.56 million value, down from 105,181 last quarter. Western Un Co now has $7.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) stake by 4.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 10,895 shares as Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)’s stock declined 6.67%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 238,379 shares with $13.64M value, up from 227,484 last quarter. Acceleron Pharma now has $2.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 86,746 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 37.04% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.04% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.93M for 9.06 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering The Western Union (NYSE:WU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The Western Union had 3 analyst reports since November 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,715 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 163,571 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management invested in 55,148 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 78,047 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Panagora Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3.96 million were accumulated by Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Inc. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 250 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 683,816 shares. Leonard Green & Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 210,000 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 13,130 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.05M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 258,564 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 97,011 shares to 107,011 valued at $23.81M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) stake by 7,077 shares and now owns 65,728 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 2,175 shares valued at $41,369 was made by Rhodes Sheri on Wednesday, November 14. HOLDEN BETSY D sold $158,551 worth of stock. MILES MICHAEL sold 8,504 shares worth $155,640. Tsai Caroline sold $45,164 worth of stock or 2,440 shares. 18,709 shares were sold by MENDOZA ROBERTO G, worth $339,381 on Friday, December 14. Williams Richard L also sold $414,244 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.55 million activity. The insider Dable Habib J sold $671,610. On Friday, June 29 the insider MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F sold $1.20M.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) stake by 30,050 shares to 158,036 valued at $7.77M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stake by 14,965 shares and now owns 2.72M shares. Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold XLRN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 9.61% more from 38.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 3,252 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt holds 213,497 shares. Bamco New York reported 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 7,476 shares. Foresite Mgmt Ii Limited Liability accumulated 220,268 shares. 917,767 were accumulated by Great Point Prtn Limited Company. Farallon Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.84 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 4,040 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jasper Ridge Prtn LP has 0.04% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 2,216 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Invesco accumulated 5,640 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Ltd has 420,580 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 435,577 shares.