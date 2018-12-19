Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc. (ROLL) by 7.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 15,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,805 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.74 million, down from 193,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 57,953 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 7.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings

Hm Payson & Company decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Payson & Company sold 4,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.76M, down from 53,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Payson & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.11. About 4.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13,012 shares to 51,578 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 43,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Limited (NYSE:TEL).

Among 10 analysts covering RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RBC Bearings had 13 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by C.L. King with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 29. The stock of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 14 by Seaport Global Securities. Seaport Global Securities downgraded it to “Accumulate” rating and $69 target in Friday, November 6 report. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 20. On Tuesday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) earned “Buy” rating by Global Hunter Securities on Monday, September 28. TheStreet downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, September 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold ROLL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 23.45 million shares or 1.13% more from 23.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP holds 559,550 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 3,520 shares. The California-based First Republic Management has invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Bamco Inc New York reported 275,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% or 29,197 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 7,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 157,481 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 48,994 shares. Barclays Plc reported 18,257 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Snyder Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 551,141 shares. Rk Mgmt Limited Liability holds 57,093 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Raymond James & Associates reported 88,537 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Analysts await RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. ROLL’s profit will be $27.32M for 29.40 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by RBC Bearings Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $18.83 million activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Faghri Amir, worth $332,355 on Friday, July 6. QUAIN MITCHELL I had sold 6,500 shares worth $911,254 on Monday, August 13. LEVINE ALAN B also sold $163,147 worth of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) on Tuesday, August 14.

Hm Payson & Company, which manages about $2.21B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,452 shares to 9,501 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP) by 77,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldgs Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Architects Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,968 shares. Boston Research And Mngmt Inc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Management holds 32,569 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Ltd owns 9,887 shares. Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 83,982 are held by Dowling Yahnke Ltd. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested in 172,338 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 36,600 were accumulated by Webster Bancorporation N A. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 211,891 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. At Commercial Bank owns 15,632 shares. Brinker Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Susquehanna Gru Llp owns 362,303 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 6 by Vetr. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, November 10. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 18 to “Underweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 17 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 10 to “Outperform”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, November 9 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 16 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, December 15. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $112 target.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. Parker Mary Jayne had sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million on Wednesday, October 3. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $15.05M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 11. IGER ROBERT A had sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million.