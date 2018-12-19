Holowesko Partners Ltd increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 11.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd acquired 252,000 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 22.69%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 2.36 million shares with $61.53 million value, up from 2.11M last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $29.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 10.59 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 21.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 4,427 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 25,000 shares with $6.65 million value, up from 20,573 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $240.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $249.59. About 2.65 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc Com Stk (NYSE:A) stake by 45,000 shares to 15,000 valued at $1.06 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 16 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 18. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10. Argus Research maintained the shares of UNH in report on Monday, December 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Raymond James. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, November 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 18 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $292 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UnitedHealth to roll out individual health record, predicts what it will look like in 10 years – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Run Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 24,756 shares. 5.03 million are held by American Century Cos. Rhenman Partners Asset Ab holds 2.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 91,000 shares. 14,171 were reported by Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 2,677 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boston Family Office Lc invested in 0.04% or 1,530 shares. Mufg Americas reported 58,918 shares stake. Liberty Cap Management holds 2.25% or 16,194 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation holds 0.82% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 870,256 shares. Arete Wealth has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,435 were accumulated by Financial Architects. Vestor Cap stated it has 38,084 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd reported 15,504 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa reported 3.12% stake.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. 15,393 shares were sold by WILSON D ELLEN, worth $4.07M on Friday, August 24. WILENSKY GAIL R sold $779,001 worth of stock or 3,090 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. The insider Shine Kenneth Irwin sold 163 shares worth $44,796. $5.27 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T. The insider Nelson Steven H sold $7.05 million.

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 12. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 17 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Macquarie Research. Nomura downgraded JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $24 target. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 17 with “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, December 13 by Mizuho. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 7 by M Partners.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JD.Com: Irrationally Priced – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JD.com: Valuations Still High Risk, High Reward – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The Lower JD Stock Price Could Help Investors Win the Trade War – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Despite New Lows, JD Is Still Not A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com: Growth Slows, No Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.