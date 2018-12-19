Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 41.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 135,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 461,700 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.43M, up from 326,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 4.13M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 12,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.80M, up from 286,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $173.49. About 2.53M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 2,198 shares worth $183,582. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $284,810. On Friday, November 9 Majoras Deborah P sold $6.52 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 71,372 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $347,237 worth of stock. Shares for $1.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Monday, November 12. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn sold 5,006 shares worth $418,112.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Family Firm holds 0.08% or 2,766 shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 5,701 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bremer Tru Natl Association owns 14,991 shares. Parametrica Limited invested in 0.52% or 2,839 shares. Hexavest accumulated 814,045 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications holds 3,162 shares. Cincinnati Finance Corporation invested in 0.16% or 49,900 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9,648 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life. Intll Invsts has 4.09M shares. Utd Fire has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aristotle Management Limited Liability stated it has 2,896 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $4.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,692 shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $288.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 156,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 116,722 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,059 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. First Long Island Limited Com owns 109,544 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has invested 0.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd stated it has 1,250 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa stated it has 7,385 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Leisure Management has invested 2.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co reported 17,396 shares. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,704 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). M&R Cap invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Invesco holds 0.17% or 2.54 million shares in its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability reported 58,437 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 130,371 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. Shares for $21.17M were sold by Menear Craig A. VADON MARK C also bought $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. Another trade for 19,512 shares valued at $3.81M was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. Carey Matt had sold 4,125 shares worth $806,149. 10,854 shares were sold by Lennie William G., worth $2.19 million. $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21.