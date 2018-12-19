American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 23.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 11,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 50,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 3.12M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 61.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,388 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.89 million, up from 29,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 1.31 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $174.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 47,379 shares to 7,940 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,147 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Charles Schwab had 117 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 27 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. On Wednesday, January 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $34 target in Tuesday, August 9 report. Jefferies maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Thursday, April 7 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 8. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 22 by CLSA. SunTrust maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Thursday, December 14. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $56.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold SCHW shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.80% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,953 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 185,771 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Communications Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,800 shares. Smithfield Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 336 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.37% or 6.49M shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.46% stake. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co has 0.28% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 2.68M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,400 shares. Moreover, Triple Frond Partners Lc has 13.98% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 2.74M shares. Oppenheimer And, a New York-based fund reported 9,121 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 1.92% or 427,003 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Ma invested in 0.29% or 43,586 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 4,520 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $30.19 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R also sold $17.99 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Thursday, November 15. $585,016 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by Chandoha Marie A. $803,823 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by DODDS CHRISTOPHER V. $128,390 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by Craig Jonathan M..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,594 shares. Investment House Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.6% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5.53M shares. Bridges Mngmt Inc reported 59,806 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management owns 7,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Opus Capital Limited Liability Com has 6,070 shares. Cincinnati Insur Com has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weiss Multi invested in 0.24% or 54,000 shares. Stanley holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18,620 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited invested in 2.55 million shares. Fairfield Bush Com has invested 0.39% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meyer Handelman holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 545,358 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company has 952,285 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tradition Cap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,928 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $545.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,132 shares to 160,311 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,188 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. The insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold 28,281 shares worth $4.06 million. Shares for $1.59 million were sold by Kapur Vimal on Friday, July 27. $1.94 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 23. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $126 target. Oppenheimer maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Thursday, December 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup.