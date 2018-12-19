Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 57.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 28,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78M, down from 49,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $201.3. About 775,788 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 61.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 16,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $196,000, down from 26,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 755,196 shares traded. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 34.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.00 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Walbert Timothy P sold $8.80M.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $152.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,207 shares to 8,446 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HZNP shares while 75 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 134.96 million shares or 3.48% more from 130.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.48% or 124,659 shares. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 73,640 shares. 154,000 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation. Moreover, Leavell Inv Management has 0.02% invested in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). The New York-based Prns Lc has invested 0.13% in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 766 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 0.01% invested in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 207,389 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 89,423 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mgmt Ab invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 185,390 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 85 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 154,754 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com reported 212,595 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 153,907 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Horizon Pharma PLC Rose by Double Digits Today – The Motley Fool” on August 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “March 2019 Options Now Available For Horizon Pharma (HZNP) – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “HZNP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman confident with sales forecast for Horizon Pharma’s gout drug Krystexxa despite potential threat from Selecta Bio’s SEL-212 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Pharma settles Ravicti patent dispute with Par Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Horizon Pharma had 69 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Tuesday, February 28. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 11 to “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley reinitiated Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Thursday, December 3 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Tuesday, August 9. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $21 target. The rating was downgraded by Brean Capital on Tuesday, September 22 to “Hold”. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Monday, November 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 10 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 8 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $88.82 million for 9.00 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 88.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 19, 2018 : INTU, A, LB, NUAN, URBN, PSTG, JACK, BRKS, BECN, KLIC, LMB, GWGH – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Intuit Easily Clears Its Own Revenue Target to Open the New Fiscal Year – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PSJ, INTU, CTXS, DATA – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks With Strong Double-Digit Dividend Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State holds 1,248 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1.44 million were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Raymond James Finance Advsr invested in 7,624 shares. 2,892 are owned by Cannell Peter B Commerce. Forbes J M & Company Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 0.74% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4.85M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 1.14M shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cohen Inc accumulated 9,980 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Amer Beacon Advsrs reported 794 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.24% or 183,650 shares in its portfolio. Lindsell Train accumulated 2.06M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,915 shares.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $192.64 million activity. COOK SCOTT D sold 152,001 shares worth $30.01M. 5,029 shares were sold by Johnson Gregory N, worth $1.01M on Monday, November 26. On Friday, September 14 SMITH BRAD D sold $57.90 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 254,325 shares. Goodarzi Sasan K sold 85,835 shares worth $16.89 million. On Tuesday, August 28 the insider POWELL DENNIS D sold $979,360. $2.03M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were sold by FLOURNOY MARK J.

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Intuit had 122 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, September 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 21. Moffett Nathanson initiated Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Wednesday, September 6. Moffett Nathanson has “Hold” rating and $150.0 target. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 24 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Wednesday, November 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $160.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 22.