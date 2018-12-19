Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) Position; Unico American Has 0.75 Sentiment

Unico American Corp (UNAM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 3 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced their equity positions in Unico American Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.16 million shares, down from 1.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Unico American Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 39.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 78,400 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 15.08%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 122,000 shares with $5.68 million value, down from 200,400 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $68.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 9.88M shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITALIAN YIELD OVER 2.4PCT WOULD PUT BANKS’ NON-CARRY ADJUSTED PROFIT/LOSS INTO RED; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 07/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Scout & Morgan Books welcomes award-winning author; 16/05/2018 – New pollution rules in the shipping industry will only increase demand for distillates, Morgan Stanley warns; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES- CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH PROCEEDS FROM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $200 MLN FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 73% FOR BONUSES; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.7B; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Finds 1Q Success in Diversified Model (Video); 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Selects 10 Startup Companies for 2nd Cohort of Innovation Lab Targeting Multicultural and Women Founders

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.00 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 5 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by HSBC. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Bernstein.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Visionary Asset Mngmt reported 5,637 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 92,153 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 260,273 shares. Moreover, Sta Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,014 shares. United Kingdom-based Dynamic Cap Limited has invested 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 1832 Asset LP invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 59,061 shares. Arrow Financial owns 86,580 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 239,229 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Tctc Ltd has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oppenheimer holds 44,243 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 3.99M shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 185,508 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs holds 415,253 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio.

Biglari Capital Corp. holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Unico American Corporation for 527,100 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc owns 147,822 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,030 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 419,665 shares.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company has market cap of $31.84 million. The firm provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

The stock increased 3.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 255 shares traded. Unico American Corporation (UNAM) has declined 29.95% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UNAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Unico American Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNAM); 03/04/2018 – LINX AGREES TO BUY UNICO FOR BRL16M PLUS BRL9M PENDING GOALS; 15/05/2018 – Unico American 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 02/04/2018 Unico American 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/05/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.42; 02/04/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.52