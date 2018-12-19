Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management decreased its stake in Hortonworks Inc (HDP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management sold 52,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,559 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, down from 109,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management who had been investing in Hortonworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 837,009 shares traded. Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) has declined 13.50% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HDP News: 08/05/2018 – HORTONWORKS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN NEGATIVE 52 PERCENT AND NEGATIVE 47 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Hortonworks at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Rosenblatt Today; 19/03/2018 – Hortonworks Introduces Operational Services to Simplify and Accelerate the Journey to Data-Driven Insights; 17/04/2018 – Hortonworks Data Steward Studio Allows Enterprises to Find, Identify, Secure and Connect Data Across Cloud and On-Prem Data Lakes; 08/05/2018 – Hortonworks 1Q Rev $79.1M; 08/05/2018 – Hortonworks 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 07/05/2018 – Hortonworks Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hortonworks to Participate in Upcoming Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hortonworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDP); 02/05/2018 – Hortonworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in International Speedway A Class (ISCA) by 16.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 993,100 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.50 million, up from 853,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in International Speedway A Class for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 121,495 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 4.72% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway

More notable recent Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Hortonworks (HDP) Stock We Don’t? – Nasdaq” on November 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Turkey’s Erdogan says ECHR ruling on jailed politician supports terrorism – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “After Great Quarter, Hortonworks Can Finally Try For A Rally – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Hortonworks Being Unjustly Punished for Cloudera’s Sins? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hortonworks is Now Oversold (HDP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 09, 2018.

Analysts await Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 41.18% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Hortonworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.11% negative EPS growth.

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management, which manages about $3.03 billion and $391.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6,835 shares to 29,735 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold HDP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 60.64 million shares or 0.85% more from 60.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.01% in Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP). 59,530 are owned by First Advsr Ltd Partnership. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,771 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has 0.01% invested in Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP). Hussman Strategic, Maryland-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Pdt Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP). Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.16% invested in Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP). Swiss Bancorp owns 96,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 251,248 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Invesco owns 80,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 624,133 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 30,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) or 4,673 shares. 483,464 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 82,400 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Hortonworks had 81 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy”. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of HDP in report on Monday, December 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 11. On Sunday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, November 20. The stock of Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Credit Suisse. Needham initiated the shares of HDP in report on Friday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 22 by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Friday, June 15 with “Buy”.

Among 3 analysts covering International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. International Speedway had 6 analyst reports since October 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 29 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 27 by Macquarie Research. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The stock of International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Citigroup. Citigroup downgraded International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) on Wednesday, October 28 to “Sell” rating. Sidoti initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ISCA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 21.62 million shares or 2.56% less from 22.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Investment has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 60,530 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 257,320 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,965 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 1,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 240,487 shares. 100 are owned by Smithfield Tru. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,979 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 62,339 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp stated it has 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Lindsell Train Limited reported 0.99% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 108,686 shares to 5.99M shares, valued at $579.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $30,277 activity.