Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gold Std Ventures Corp (GSV) by 114.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 902,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.89M, up from 786,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gold Std Ventures Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 367,102 shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) has declined 17.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GSV News: 10/05/2018 JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 19.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 46,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,916 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.65M, up from 235,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 3.05 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $385.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 43,700 shares to 391,510 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 45,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,592 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $535,301 were bought by BENJAMIN JEFFREY D.

Among 24 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Airlines Group had 103 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Thursday, April 28 to “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Wolfe Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 21 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 13. Stephens maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) rating on Thursday, March 29. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $6200 target. The rating was initiated by Bernstein with “Underperform” on Tuesday, October 11. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 22. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce” on Wednesday, November 25. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 498,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 100,501 were reported by Pictet Asset. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Lc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 58 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 53,365 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 77,293 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 6,303 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 177,530 shares. 501,138 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Cyrus Capital Prtn LP has 1.40 million shares for 6.36% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 1.74 million shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 281,916 shares.