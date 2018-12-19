Hourglass Capital Llc increased Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) stake by 91.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hourglass Capital Llc acquired 118,200 shares as Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII)’s stock rose 2.88%. The Hourglass Capital Llc holds 247,290 shares with $5.97M value, up from 129,090 last quarter. Federated Invs Inc Pa now has $2.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 233,497 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO

Among 8 analysts covering TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. TRI Pointe Group had 12 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by FBR Capital. Evercore upgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 30 with “Market Perform”. Wedbush downgraded TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) on Thursday, September 20 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 25 by FBR Capital. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Monday, October 1 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. See TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) latest ratings:

25/10/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19 New Target: $15 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $11 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $16 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

20/09/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $13 Downgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $18 New Target: $16 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 New Target: $19 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $20 New Target: $16 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $20 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold TRI Pointe Group, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 163.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 168.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc stated it has 197,267 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 9,893 shares. D E Shaw & Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Kennedy Inc stated it has 92,502 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Fmr Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). 571,300 are held by Lsv Asset. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 15,998 shares stake. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 17,910 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.01% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Catalyst Ltd Llc reported 52,000 shares. Moreover, Affinity Invest Advsrs has 0.06% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 465,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It also manufactures and sells land and lots. It has a 7.5 P/E ratio. The firm operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Among 3 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Federated Investors had 3 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 17. Deutsche Bank maintained Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) rating on Friday, November 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $22 target.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $434,852 activity. The insider Van Meter Stephen sold $22,649. MALONEY EUGENE F sold $4,965 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Friday, November 2. On Friday, November 2 Uhlman Paul A sold $92,768 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 3,719 shares. $27,699 worth of stock was sold by Novak Richard A on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 1,415 shares valued at $35,454 was sold by Germain Peter J. $251,317 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) was sold by FISHER JOHN B.

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 46,220 shares to 416,710 valued at $4.69M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) stake by 31,270 shares and now owns 294,430 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold FII shares while 91 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 76.99 million shares or 0.25% less from 77.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust reported 24,269 shares stake. Parametric Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Liberty Mutual Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 18,987 shares. Mason Street Advisors has 49,165 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr accumulated 9,526 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd holds 613,087 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 251,935 are owned by Muhlenkamp And Com. Continental Ltd has invested 1.4% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Prudential Incorporated reported 474,879 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Goodhaven Mngmt Ltd holds 331,921 shares or 5.63% of its portfolio. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 53,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 3,506 shares or 0% of the stock.

