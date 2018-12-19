Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 85,450 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42M, down from 102,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 867,757 shares traded or 8.94% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 13.71% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB); 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 298.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 43,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,196 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71 million, up from 14,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 110.71 million shares traded or 57.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Monday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Wood downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, December 12 to “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Buy”. Nomura maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Monday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 1 report. As per Thursday, April 7, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Friday, September 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained the shares of BAC in report on Monday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 2.11 million shares. 56,086 were accumulated by Martin And Tn. Moreover, Tcw Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 23,640 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks invested in 51,016 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 76,033 shares. Advent Capital Mngmt De has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt Company reported 98,425 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn holds 10.33M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.43 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Menlo Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 3.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 25.92 million were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Qcm Cayman has invested 1.74% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oz Management Limited Partnership owns 5.14M shares. Btr Cap invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 114,473 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold CTB shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 2.56% more from 52.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 848 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. 3.09M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Arrow Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 500 shares. Capital World Invsts holds 0% or 616,000 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) or 22,100 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 23,157 shares or 0% of the stock. 49 are held by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd. Two Sigma Llc has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 34,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 90,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 4.25M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 7,338 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 32,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Llc stated it has 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 21,426 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System.

Among 10 analysts covering Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cooper Tire had 36 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Jefferies. On Monday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 6 with “Hold”. The stock of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 7. As per Thursday, February 25, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, May 3 report. Longbow downgraded the shares of CTB in report on Tuesday, March 13 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) on Wednesday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating.