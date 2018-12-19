Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 86.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 20,930 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 3,400 shares with $207,000 value, down from 24,330 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $52.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 18.81M shares traded or 64.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $38.89 million activity. EMMETT RICHARD J sold $371,850 worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Friday, November 9. On Friday, August 10 the insider Maceda Jason sold $510,635. 83,030 shares were sold by TRAVIS NIGEL, worth $6.11M on Wednesday, October 31. Jaspon Katherine D. had sold 1,900 shares worth $139,232. $953,680 worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) was sold by Raskopf Karen.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DNKN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 75.92 million shares or 5.91% less from 80.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sit Inv Assoc has 0.08% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 1.64M shares. First Manhattan invested 1.1% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 150 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 70,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 14,647 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 296,525 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 5,059 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co reported 66,025 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 6,195 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 4,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 30,199 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 318,767 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 0.66% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Among 14 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 18 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) rating on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $70 target. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 9 by Longbow. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Maxim Group. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $51.21 million for 26.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.30% negative EPS growth.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON had sold 60,000 shares worth $3.40M. $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was bought by MARKS MICHAEL E.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ssi Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 3,476 shares. Lateef Inv Management L P, a California-based fund reported 427,878 shares. Coastline Company has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc owns 7,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 17.66 million shares. Cypress Cap holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 36,281 shares. Retail Bank Of The West owns 0.29% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 40,504 shares. Rnc Mngmt invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 13,053 are held by Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company. Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 12,970 shares. Hartford Management reported 0.33% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.04M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,425 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.54 million for 22.38 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Schlumberger Limited had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Monday, November 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 26. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SLB in report on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,000 shares to 99,798 valued at $11.41M in 2018Q3. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 6,794 shares and now owns 32,349 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.