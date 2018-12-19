Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 17.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 6,514 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock declined 5.54%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 31,115 shares with $5.66M value, down from 37,629 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $10.73B valuation. The stock decreased 3.35% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 649,403 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.33, from 2.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 4 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 4 decreased and sold positions in United Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 556,468 shares, down from 557,090 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

The stock increased 6.28% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 1,501 shares traded. United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) has declined 0.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBOH News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14,926 activity.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.62% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. for 317,675 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 57,500 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 66,289 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 685 shares.

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals, businesses, and communities. The company has market cap of $72.45 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings and money market, demand deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 86,517 shares to 236,485 valued at $4.09 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 657,330 shares and now owns 665,330 shares. Zillow Group Inc was raised too.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $649,918 activity. On Friday, November 9 McCunniff Donald A. sold $273,798 worth of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,476 shares. KORALESKI JOHN J had bought 1,000 shares worth $174,070 on Friday, December 14. ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR had bought 3,500 shares worth $710,045.

Among 4 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 5 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 30. Bank of America maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, October 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 17 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 3.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MLM’s profit will be $113.51M for 23.63 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thomas White Limited accumulated 2,900 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Conning holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,340 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 85 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty Limited stated it has 2.75% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 25,656 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 705,041 are owned by Northern Tru. 70,089 are owned by Prudential. The Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited reported 8,146 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,736 shares. Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 492 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gratia Cap Ltd accumulated 1.36% or 11,832 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).