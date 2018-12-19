Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) stake by 194.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 15,984 shares as Bok Finl Corp (BOKF)’s stock declined 24.13%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 24,210 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 8,226 last quarter. Bok Finl Corp now has $5.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 306,825 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 10.62% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: NOVEMBER RATE DECISION HAD EFFECT IN REINING IN H’HOLD DEBT GROWTH; 06/05/2018 – BOK Seeks to Clarify Governor Lee’s Remarks on Higher Rates; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID-1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 20/04/2018 – DJ BOK Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOKF); 26/04/2018 – S. Korea BOK May Business Confidence Survey at 81 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Rugby-Bok Kriel to have second surgery on injured shoulder; 23/05/2018 – BOK to Stay Accommodative as Employment Market Sluggish: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – BOK chief says decision to keep rates steady was unanimous; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: BOARD TO MAINTAIN ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY; 19/03/2018 – BOK BOARD MEMBER LEE: GOVT’S EXTRA BUDGET PROPOSAL SHOULDN’T AFFECT MONETARY POLICY

Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS) had an increase of 340% in short interest. MAMS's SI was 4,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 340% from 1,000 shares previously. With 11,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS)'s short sellers to cover MAMS's short positions. The SI to Mam Software Group Inc's float is 0.08%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 445 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 0.37% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BOK Financial had 4 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, December 11. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 15 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of BOKF in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform” on Thursday, June 28.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $296,795 activity. $198,723 worth of stock was bought by Gottron Joseph A. II on Friday, June 29. $49,162 worth of stock was sold by BALL C FRED JR on Tuesday, September 4. $86,092 worth of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares were sold by BANGERT STEVEN. 3,000 shares were bought by COFFEY JOHN W, worth $245,210.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BOKF shares while 43 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 5.90% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Partners Lc owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reinhart Partners invested in 2.55% or 289,632 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Carlson LP invested 0.14% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Guggenheim holds 3,051 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.2% stake. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 468 shares or 0% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Management holds 0.32% or 653,709 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 575,162 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 26,687 shares in its portfolio. Northern reported 174,911 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.14% or 169,860 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 61,322 shares. 604,196 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability Company. Hightower Lc owns 2,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $915,000 activity. Lewis William Austin IV sold $1.07M worth of MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) on Wednesday, June 20.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $99.50 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 28.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

Investors sentiment is 4.5 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 0 investors sold MAM Software Group, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. only 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 9.83 million shares or 3.92% more from 9.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.75% or 919,335 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 190 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 20,957 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 44,166 shares. Minerva Advsr Lc holds 10,330 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs Inc owns 556,170 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 32,800 shares. Wynnefield Cap accumulated 3.08 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,016 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Renaissance Tech Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 1 shares. Bandera Prtn Lc accumulated 203,625 shares.