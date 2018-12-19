Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 41.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 13,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, down from 31,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 1.69 million shares traded or 61.57% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 10.11% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 215.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,145 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.08 million shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $161.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,549 shares to 7,616 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,958 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.69 million activity. Pantermuehl Russell sold 2,000 shares worth $255,600. Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 140 shares worth $16,885. $644,250 worth of stock was sold by Hollis Michael L. on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,599 were accumulated by Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company. Wright Serv stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Chase Counsel reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Parkside Fin National Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 241,377 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 10,846 shares. Zacks Invest Management owns 0.15% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 52,366 shares. Lpl Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 12,490 shares. Moreover, Regions Fin has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.67 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory owns 170 shares. 7,673 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc. 18,043 are held by Svcs Automobile Association. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp has 0.31% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Natl Asset Inc reported 0.04% stake.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $14.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,390 shares to 181,313 shares, valued at $29.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HPP’s profit will be $76.53 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold HPP shares while 74 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 153.73 million shares or 0.40% less from 154.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 116,411 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 51,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.08% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Schwab Charles reported 2.11 million shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.05% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Alliancebernstein LP owns 168,125 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 694,472 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 32,136 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). 59,493 are held by Fund Management Sa. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, France-based fund reported 125,863 shares. Presima accumulated 1.85M shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,920 activity. $148,680 worth of stock was bought by GLASER JONATHAN M on Tuesday, November 27. 8,264 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shares with value of $249,812 were bought by ANTENUCCI TED R. Shares for $665,925 were sold by Barton Christopher James.

