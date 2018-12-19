Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 15.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 272,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 3.56M shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has declined 41.22% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold Confident of Rationale for Lonmin Deal; 15/05/2018 – South African Reserve Bank Approves Sibanye Gold’s Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Assess Impact on Operations of Recent Seismic Events; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE REPORTS SEISMIC EVENT AT SOUTH AFRICA GOLD MINE; 23/03/2018 – Sibanye Rejects Union Claim That 79 Workers Trapped at Kloof; 14/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 30/03/2018 – MIT scientist gets 15 months prison for insider trading; 14/05/2018 – BlueCrest Capital Management Takes Short Positions in Lonmin, Sibanye Gold; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – HAS NO INTENTION TO ISSUE EQUITY IN ORDER TO REDUCE DEBT; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – PLANNED RESTRUCTURING BY LONMIN OF HIGHER COST GENERATION 1 SHAFTS, WHICH HAVE REACHED END OF THEIR RESERVE LIVES, HAS COMMENCED

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Humana Inc Com (HUM) by 8.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,042 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.09 million, down from 16,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Humana Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $288.18. About 540,251 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has risen 21.04% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS

Among 5 analysts covering Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sibanye Gold had 8 analyst reports since December 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Macquarie Research. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, August 28. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 1 by Macquarie Research. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, March 26. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Buy Sibanye-Stillwater Today to Benefit in 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on July 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sibanye-Stillwater swings to profit but South African gold output shrinks – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sibanye-Stillwater’s Worst Case Is Still Wonderful – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “DRDGOLD begins first phase of Far West tailings project – MINING.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Report: Humana, Walgreens may take equity stakes in each other – Louisville Business First” on November 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Humana contributing more than $2M to Louisville organizations – Louisville Business First” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CVS Health Chooses a Different Strategy in Walgreens Drug Store War – Investorplace.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Humana, Inc. (HUM) on Behalf of Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 119.83 million shares or 1.49% less from 121.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.67 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 1,467 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 3 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 150,821 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 10,100 shares. 11 are owned by Ftb Advisors. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 149,211 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Allen Investment Limited Company holds 1,003 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 213,224 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 39,005 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 3,694 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc owns 37,019 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 0.78% or 3,485 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Com reported 732 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $12.66 million activity. LeClaire Brian P. also sold $441,153 worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Saturday, December 15. Shares for $1.58M were sold by BEVERIDGE – ROY A on Thursday, November 8. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Bierbower Elizabeth D sold $1.02M. On Saturday, December 15 Fleming William Kevin sold $602,738 worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 2,043 shares. Huval Timothy S. had sold 5,165 shares worth $1.78 million on Thursday, November 8. $786,755 worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was sold by MARGULIS HEIDI S on Saturday, December 15.

Atlas Browninc, which manages about $325.81M and $162.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,033 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 23 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Humana had 95 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of HUM in report on Thursday, February 8 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, January 24. Bank of America maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Friday, July 14. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $275 target. Jefferies maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 10 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 13 report.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.54 EPS, up 23.30% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. HUM’s profit will be $348.46M for 28.36 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.58 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.54% negative EPS growth.