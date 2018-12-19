Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) by 26.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.05 million, down from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $232.05. About 134,242 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has risen 3.98% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 88.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.44 million, up from 25,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 345,808 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 5,946 shares to 4,789 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.46, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 196.09 million shares or 0.23% more from 195.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 30,000 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 0% or 250 shares. 407,728 are held by Mackenzie Financial Corp. 135,872 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp. 377,456 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,916 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 115,132 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi reported 2,910 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 29,180 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). State Street Corporation holds 9.22 million shares. 12,836 are owned by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 0.01% or 504 shares. Citigroup holds 77,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $57,320 activity.

Among 17 analysts covering Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Brown & Brown had 63 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Tuesday, May 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Monday, September 7. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 21 by William Blair. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, October 24. The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) earned “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, January 7. The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) on Monday, April 2 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by Wells Fargo.

Among 17 analysts covering Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Vail Resorts Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, October 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 11 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, December 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. M Partners maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) rating on Friday, September 25. M Partners has “Neutral” rating and $116 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250.0 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. As per Tuesday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, April 7, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Berenberg upgraded Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) on Monday, October 29 to “Buy” rating.

