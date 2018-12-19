Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 13.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,993 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.96 million, down from 61,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $164.42. About 20.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 38,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.47 million, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 8.92M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Research Glob accumulated 6.51M shares. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 3.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.65 million shares. Sei has 963,884 shares. Lucas Mgmt invested in 31,341 shares or 8.56% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Tech, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,479 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corporation Nj owns 6,211 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru holds 18,653 shares. 2,848 are owned by Waratah Cap Advsr. Towercrest Management stated it has 9,968 shares. Noven Financial Group Inc holds 0.43% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 254,149 shares. De Burlo Gru reported 4.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lederer Assoc Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 32,117 shares or 6.13% of the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2,543 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 26, 2018 : SQQQ, QQQ, AMD, AAPL, LIN, NOK, GE, UL, RDS/B, BBVA, TQQQ, NVDA – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Possibly Acquires Music Startup Platoon – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 3 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by Maxim Group. Maxim Group downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, May 30 report. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, October 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $180.0 target. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Needham. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $155 target in Friday, September 11 report.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.67 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Bets Big On Permian Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Riding Guyana Oil Boom Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon to develop Australia’s West Barracouta natural gas project – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Crude Oil Price Holds On to Gain Following Inventory Report – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Corporation Is a Better Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.59% or 25,418 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth owns 0.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,414 shares. Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel owns 256,799 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 5.44 million shares. Greenleaf has 46,982 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp accumulated 42,983 shares. Glenview State Bank Dept holds 2.73% or 73,768 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 1.82% or 159,488 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc has 2.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tradition Mgmt Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,325 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 26,847 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. First Dallas invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 11,684 shares. Stephens Ar reported 341,909 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,200 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Multi (NYSE:KMM).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, April 7 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8800 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 29. Credit Agricole initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, December 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 30 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85.0 target in Wednesday, January 10 report. On Wednesday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. 15,000 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $1.26M were sold by Corson Bradley W. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was made by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Schleckser Robert N also sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Shares for $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was made by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Verity John R.