Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Tesla In (TSLA) by 90.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 61,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.28B, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Tesla In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $332.97. About 8.24M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – NBC 11 CA: Crowdfund Raises Over $2000 to Buy Tesla CEO a New Couch; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Is Said to Have Been Kicked Off Fatal Crash Probe by NTSB; 16/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries for a better safety record, report alleges; 06/03/2018 – Alejandro Burgana: Fisker’s first all-electric car takes on Tesla: Exclusive details; 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS TESLA MODEL 3 FALLS SHORT OF A CR RECOMMENDATION; 24/04/2018 – Irvine Company Completes World’s First Collection of Hybrid Electric Buildings; 21 High-Rises Outfitted with Tesla Energy Batteries; 28/03/2018 – Anxiety is rising as Tesla gets closer to announcing its latest Model 3 production numbers, Moody’s analyst Bruce Clark says; 18/05/2018 – Tesla Stalling Over Musk’s Board Buddy Raises Investor Hackles; 03/05/2018 – Tesla Bonds Fall Sharply After ‘truly Bizarre’ Earnings Call; Moody’s Still Expects Capital Raise This Year — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Tesla Treasurer and VP of Finance Is Said to Leave the Company

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 17.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,842 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.45 million, down from 40,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.9. About 617,065 shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories had 35 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Monday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Sell” rating by Feltl & Co on Friday, February 3. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 23. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 29. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Canaccord Genuity. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IDXX in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 13 with “Outperform”. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. The insider AYERS JONATHAN W sold 30,000 shares worth $7.37M. $1.44M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was sold by Lane Michael. Studer Jacqueline had sold 3,313 shares worth $666,823 on Tuesday, November 6. HENDERSON REBECCA M also sold $682,992 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $77.61 million for 51.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2725.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday (NYSE:WDAY) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.65 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristow (NYSE:BRS) by 12,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,528 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty (NYSE:LPT).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $306,000. The insider Ahuja Deepak sold 3,500 shares worth $1.20 million. The insider Musk Kimbal sold 1,875 shares worth $671,736. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 3,000 shares worth $1.02M. Straubel Jeffrey B also sold $5.23M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings.