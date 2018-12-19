Security National Bank Of So Dak decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 33.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,926 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $977,000, down from 10,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.24. About 770,729 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 40.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.54 million, down from 115,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 13.10M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,759 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Lc. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 47,378 shares or 4.44% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Kentucky Retirement invested in 33,712 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Coho Prtn accumulated 776,399 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt Inc invested in 0.15% or 1.60M shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 69 are owned by Sit Inv Assocs Incorporated. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A invested 0.15% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Zacks Invest Mngmt invested in 7,047 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Front Barnett Associate Limited Com has 0.6% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 28,233 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.05% stake. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% stake.

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 12. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 1 to “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Thursday, September 3 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, October 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Friday, April 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ITW in report on Thursday, January 11 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20M for 17.66 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $22.31 million activity. 108,885 shares valued at $14.50 million were sold by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT on Wednesday, December 12.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,653 shares to 33,876 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, October 17. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $61.0 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 22. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Thursday, September 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was initiated on Thursday, September 10 by BTIG Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, July 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, December 16 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 16. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, October 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Citizens Northern accumulated 1.39% or 39,553 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.4% or 254,000 shares. Amer Research & Mngmt holds 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 933 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 280,500 shares. Highland Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Union Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 76,671 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 51,628 shares. Gm Advisory Grp invested in 0.31% or 18,928 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,050 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 48,960 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Greystone Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Interstate Comml Bank reported 28,360 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith & has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 235,050 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

